City Council Ways & Means hears from Golden Link Senior Center

The Crookston City Council Ways & Means Committee heard from representatives of the Golden Link Senior Center during their February 14 meeting after last month's questions about the center's operations and announcement that the city can no longer provide in-kind snow removal and garbage collection services due to state statute. Golden Link board president Rand Hughes provided the committee with the center's 2021 report on what city funds were spent on as well as some information from 2020 though the center was closed five months out of the year due to the COVID pandemic.

Hughes said there seemed to be some "misunderstandings" in the community and with the Council, and provided a brief synopsis of the 501c3 nonprofit Crookston Area Seniors Association which the center falls under. The Golden Link provides education, activities and volunteer opportunities for senior citizens as well as offering meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Besides their full-time cook the center has a general manager, janitor and part-time help. Hughes noted that the center only uses city funds for their manager and janitor positions and the others are paid for by profits from their restaurant.

In regards to the news that the city could no longer provide in-kind snow removal and garbage collection, Hughes said the senior center has sought bids to hire someone privately and were quoted $175 per hour for snow removal and $30 per month for garbage collection. The additional costs would put a strain on the center, Hughes added, and he was backed up by Golden Link board members Bob Altringer and Hank Koza who were also in attendance.

"It's really nice to see and hear people say it's a very comfortable place for us to come and we feel welcome," Koza spoke about the senior center. "It feels like a second home to us; it's nice to see the amount of people that spend a good amount of time down there."

"All of you sitting here will be seniors," Koza added, referring to the City Council members. "Think of this as a place to go and feel welcome."

City Council liaison to the Golden Link, Wayne Melbye, talked about the allocated funds the senior center receives from the city and said the amount has been the same for years. Hughes provided the figures and said they've been on a "shoestring budget." He also thought it was "interesting" how the Council spoke earlier in their meeting about the amount of money they were willing to spend on a new city administrator to get a "decent person" while the senior center pays "less than Walmart" though he noted they were lucky to have the manager they do.

Melbye mentioned later that he told the senior center's board of directors to prepare a "proper forecast" for next year's budget and come back to the Council with what they might need.

The Ways & Means committee agreed that they want to support the seniors, but need to follow state statute when it came to in-kind services and may consider additional allocations in the future to make up for the strain of having to hire out for private snow removal and garbage collection. It was also noted that the city would continue snow removal and garbage collection services for the senior center until April 4, 2022.