City Administrator Amy Finch named Atchison City Manager

City Administrator Amy Finch has been named the new city manager for the City of Atchison, Kansas after their City Commission approved her one-year contract at a February 7 meeting. Crookston Mayor Dale Stainbrook told the Times that he received Finch's letter of resignation on Tuesday, February 8 and she was required to give a 45-day notice which means her last day will be approximately March 25.

As far as moving forward, Stainbrook says the Crookston City Council will have discussion Monday about the next steps including using a consulting firm to conduct their next search for a new administrator.

"We have an insurance clause with David Drown & Associates that says they will conduct another search for us within 24 months if we need to do another search for that position," Stainbrook explained. "We will see what our options are and go from there."

Stainbrook added that they will need to review the last job description they had for the administrator search and touch up a few items, and, if the Council approves, they can begin and wrap up their search in approximately 12 weeks.

Finch has been the Crookston City Administrator since October 2020 and is expected to begin in Atchison on April 4, 2022.