City Council news and notes January 2022

Crookston City Council approved a number of consent agenda items at their second regular meeting of 2022 including appointing Charles "Corky" Reynolds as the City Attorney for 2022, approving Brady Martz & Associates as the city auditing firm for 2022, appointing Richard "Rich" Clauson as the City Engineer for 2022, and designating the Crookston Daily Times as the official newspaper of 2022, plus approving regular agenda items such as a resolution to select a facilities assessment consultant, a dance permit for the University of Minnesota Crookston for Ag Arama, the request for subordination for Jeff Evers (Fournet Building) and they authorized allocation of ARPA funds for sewer lift station control system improvements.

Facilities assessment consultant: City Administrator Amy Finch told the Council that she sought two bids from SEH (Short Elliot Hendrickson) Inc., who currently works with the city on their airport, and JLG Architects who has provided renderings for other proposed projects for the city. While both firms' assessments wouldn't include a structural engineer as it would have been an increased cost, Finch added, if they noticed something like an issue with a building's foundation the city would then call on a structural engineer to inspect. After the facilities assessment is complete it would include an "immediate" list, a short-term list and a long-term list, and the city would be able to prioritize projects that needed to be done, if bonding could be sought and what to reserve funds for in the future. SEH had the lower bid and was recommended to do the assessment with Finch also outlining the longstanding relationship with the firm.

UMN Crookston Ag Arama dance permit: UMN Crookston's permit request was approved without question, but the process of how to make the request and why a permit is needed for certain events was the topic of discussion. Ward 2 Council member Steve Erickson said there were a lot of questions out in the community and he wondered if something could be summarized on the city's website. He added that he didn't want to see them lose events in Crookston. Finch told the Council that the city's website would be revamped in 2022 with information to follow, and to keep in mind that some of the liquor law language and state requirements can be difficult to follow. City Clerk Ashley Rystad mentioned that if the event is private the city doesn't get involved and Mayor Dale Stainbrook said the reason the permit is there is for law enforcement to be aware of public events and to determine if additional officers are needed to be on patrol. Later in the conversation, Police Chief Paul Biermaier explained that while reading through the ordinance it was public dances in particular that needed to go through the process and he could recall a public dance that had several hundred people show up and law enforcement was needed. At-Large Council Member Tom Vedbraaten asked if there's a certain timeline to have a permit application in and was told it depends on the request such as if the permit is for an event with fireworks which would need to come in front of the Council. Finch mentioned that the city has started working on their special event permit and applicants need to give enough time for questions and review.