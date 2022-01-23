Polk County DFL announces move to contactless precinct caucuses

Polk County DFL

Submitted

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Polk County Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party has made the decision to move to contactless precinct caucuses to protect the health of caucus participants and their communities. The caucus is scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

“The DFL Party’s contactless caucuses will protect the health of Minnesotans while preserving the grassroots democracy at the heart of our party which our caucuses embody,” said DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin. “Now, everyone from seasoned advocates to Minnesotans new to politics can safely help shape the future of our movement and take the first steps in deciding which candidates our party endorses.”

To participate in contactless caucuses, Minnesotans simply need to:

Head to dfl.org/caucus and fill out the Precinct Caucus Non-Attendee Form and, if they choose, a Resolution Form.

These forms will allow caucus-goers to run to be delegates to future endorsing conventions and submit resolutions to the DFL Party’s Action Agenda. While on dfl.org/caucus, use the Caucus Finder to learn where to submit those forms.

Send in their forms via email or print their forms and drop them off on caucus night.

Each local unit will have an in-person drop box for forms that will be open from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. on February 1, the evening of precinct caucuses.

Throughout Polk County, DFL caucus participants can submit their forms to Sheila Fontaine at polkcodfl@gmail.com, or drop off their printed forms at East Grand Forks Senior High School or Highland Elementary School in Crookston on February 1, 2022 between 6:30-9:00 p.m.

If anyone has questions about the Polk County DFL’s contactless caucus, please contact Sheila Fontaine at polkcodfl@gmail.com.

In most circumstances, there are enough delegate slots available to ensure everyone in a precinct who runs to be a delegate gets elected. In contactless precincts where that is not the case, delegates will be chosen by lot.