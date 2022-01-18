CHEDA board gets request from Prairie Skyline on loan for old Cathedral project

Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority had their first official meeting of 2022 and elected new officers including Board President Dylane Klatt, Vice President Kristie Jerde, Treasurer Don Cavalier, Secretary Theresa Tahran and Assistant Treasurer Ryan Lindtwed. From their main agenda, they accepted the subordination of two loans for the Fournet Building with developer Jeff Evers, considered a request from Prairie Skyline Foundation for the old Cathedral project and considered action on Chickadee Coffee's outstanding loan.

During her presentation of the old Cathedral project and the proposed "Young at HArt" Center, Kay Hegge described the work that has been done since CHEDA has become the fiscal agent and with the grant money they've received, and outlined a new improvement suggestion that involves a metal roof made to look like shingles. Hegge said compared to the cost of fixing the current roof and patching over the years, the $200,000 price tag for a metal roof might be a viable option and she could look into a new grant to assist.

Hegge put in a request for CHEDA to forgive the foundation's current loan and interest that continues to accrue so that money could be a match to another grant to help with future projects on the building. Hegge added that she hasn't closed out the current grant yet. She also explained what the proposed community center would provide to members of the community such as a place for students to interact, play, create art, get on stage and encourage creativity which will help build future workforce.

CHEDA board member Kristie Jerde, who is also the Ward 1 City Council member, asked Hegge if there were other funding agencies assisting in the proposed project as she believed there could still be significant cost to get the project where the foundation would like it to be. Jerde also asked if there were other conversations around what it could be other than a community center to which Hegge replied that grant money would dry up if something like a ruin for the building was explored.

Later at the meeting, the CHEDA board discussed the $41,000 loan with Prairie Skyline Foundation for the old Cathedral project and voted not to forgive the loan but to have the foundation "clean up" the deficit and close out the grant, and then the board could consider a future requested match at another time. In regards to the interest accrued, the board thought they'd have that conversation after the loan was paid off.