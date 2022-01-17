Sen. Amy Klobuchar meets with NW MN infrastructure, transportation leaders

Northwest Minnesota stakeholders had the opportunity to share some of the needs of their counties and potential benefits the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill could bring to the region during a January 12 zoom call with U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. Representatives from the Northwest Regional Development Commission, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Grand Forks–East Grand Forks Metropolitan Planning Organization and Rural Transportation Collaborative were present along with leaders from the Polk County Board of Commissioners, Polk County Highway Department and Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc.

Minnesota is set to receive $4.5 billion for highways with $302 million designated for bridge replacement and repairs, and Polk County Engineer Rich Sanders and Earl Haugen, director of the GF-EGF MPO, outlined their priorities.

Haugen brought up the need for additional river crossings from East Grand Forks to Grand Forks saying that the three they have now are too close and that there's need for two more, plus talked about the busy intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 220 North that has crashes "day in and day out." He also expressed frustration about knowing when the funds would be available and getting MnDOT to start identifying projects they could access the money for.

When it was his turn, Sanders thanked the Senator for helping pass the long-term transportation bill, which he says, has more funding for "locals" than in the past. He brought up the Nielsville/Cummings bridge, which has been closed since 2015, and mentioned the grants he has applied for to try to get it replaced plus the competition for money with St. Paul and Duluth. Sanders told Klobuchar that the bridge's closure has caused a 25-mile detour for farmers that farm on both sides of the river and it makes it difficult for both Polk County and Traill County (N.D.) residents to which Klobuchar replied she would talk with Senator John Hoeven (North Dakota), as they both supported the infrastructure bill, and they could put a focus on that bridge.

Sanders also brought up the Climax/Buxton bridge, which received funding and will be replaced in 2024, plus the proposed Merrifield bridge from Polk County to Grand Forks County, and the Gully to Roseau corridor project.

Tri-Valley representatives Marcia Haglund and Cynthia Pic talked about transportation dollars coming through for transit (Minnesota will receive $818 million for public transportation) so they could continue to provide services for individuals in northwest Minnesota and outlined the continued struggle to find drivers with CDL licenses plus the aging-out of drivers and the "panic" with COVID-19 which have caused resignations. Another concern they have is with the volunteer driver program which, they say, does not receive a comparable charitable mileage rate and that those drivers are being taxed for being reimbursed for miles. Pic said those individuals are volunteering their time plus there's time and expenses on their vehicles just so they can help get people to appointments and necessary medical appointments.

"It's higher than a state issue," added Haglund.

"Not everybody lives in a metro area where they can go less than five miles to get services and goods," Pic summed up.

Troy Schroeder with the NWRDC brought up points of entry with Canada and how the border crossings were important to employers and residents. Schroeder, along with District 2 Polk County Commissioner Warren Strandell, both added that Sanders has been a good spokesperson for the county and were happy with the topics he mentioned.

MnDOT District 2 Engineer JT Anderson told the group he was there to listen to concerns from the local perspective and that he would be working with local partners on the grant funds that are available. He added that part of his role is to advocate and compete for some of those funds as well.