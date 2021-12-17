City Notice: Garbage collection for Dec. 24, 31 and holiday closures

City of Crookston

Garbage Collection for Friday, December 24, 2021 (Christmas Holiday) will be collected on Monday, December 27, 2021. Monday’s garbage collection will remain the same.

Garbage Collection for Friday, December 31, 2021 (New Year’s Holiday) will be collected on Monday, January 3, 2022. Monday’s garbage & recycling collection will remain the same.

The Polk County Transfer Station will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

City Hall will be closed on Friday, December 24, 2021 in observance of the Christmas Holiday and Friday, December 31, 2021 in observance of the New Year’s Holiday.