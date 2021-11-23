Crookston Water Department customer portal debuts

The City of Crookston's Water Department recently sent out notices to their customers notifying them of the new Customer Portal that allows users to view water usage, set up alerts for their water meter, pay their bill, and more - anytime day or night. The letter details how to create a login which requires an email address, account number (found on your water bill) and security token which is your house number on the address of the property you're signing up.

Once you're activated you'll be able to see how many gallons of water you use during your billing cycle, it can show your water usage in 24 hours, in 7 days or other increments, and it can send you alerts for while you're on vacation or if there's a larger than normal amount of water used in a day.

Public Works Director Brandon Carlson shared with the Times more information about the portal and screenshots of its abilities.

"The Dashboard page when you login shows you the gallons used in the current billing cycle and how many alerts you received for the current cycle," Carlson explained. "The usage details will show you water usage either in the last 24 hrs, 7 days, 30 days or 12 months. The meter details page shows the breakdowns for each meter setup on the app and multiple meters can be linked to the account."

"The settings usage alerts page is where the customer can enable and disable the different alerts," he added. "The settings alert recipients page is where the account holder can add additional recipients for alerts. The setting user setting page is where the account holder would add additional accounts, change email addresses and/or phone numbers associated with the app. And the settings units page is where the account holder can change the way they see the data."

To create a login, go to my-crkmn.sensus-analytics.com/login and click the "Need to set up an account" link.

For more information or for assistance in setting up the portal, call City Hall at 218-281-1232.