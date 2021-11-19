City Garbage Notice, County Transfer Station Notice for Thanksgiving holiday

Submitted by City of Crookston and Polk County

City of Crookston notice: Garbage Collection for Thursday and Friday, November 25 & 26, 2021 (Thanksgiving Holiday) will be collected on Monday, November 29, 2021. Monday’s garbage collection will remain the same. City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 25 & 26, 2021 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Polk County Transfer Station notice: The Polk County Transfer Station will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday, November 26, they will only be open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Noon.