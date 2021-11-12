City of Crookston Notice: Shovel your sidewalk promptly

City of Crookston

ATTENTION CROOKSTON RESIDENTS

Shovel Your Sidewalk Promptly

Keep a critical part of Crookston’s transportation system moving. City ordinance requires that snow and ice be removed from sidewalks within forty-eight (48) hours AFTER snowfall CEASES.

If snow and ice are not removed as provided, it may be removed by authorized City personnel and the costs for snow removal, along with an administration fee, will be assessed against the property.

Help Your Neighbors

Help your elderly neighbors and neighbors with disabilities with snow and ice removal. Clear snow build-up at corners and around fire hydrants. When you go out of town, arrange for moving your vehicles during snowfalls and shoveling your public walk.

Rental Property Owners and Tenants

If you own rental property, please take appropriate measures to ensure snow and ice are being cleared from the sidewalk by assigning a resident manager or retaining a snow removal contractor. If you are a tenant, please check with the property owner to assure proper snow removal arrangements have been made.

Please remember that it is against City Ordinance to deposit snow or ice from private property or vacant lots onto the streets or other public property.

If you have questions concerning the snow and ice removal ordinance, contact the Public Works Department at 281-1232.