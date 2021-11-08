City Meeting Notice: Park Board, Corridor Study Open House, Planning Commission

City of Crookston

Park Board meeting will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers

Corridor Study Open House will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers

Planning Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers

All notices may also be found at www.crookston.mn.us

A member or members of the Crookston City Council may participate by telephone or other electronic means.