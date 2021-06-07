Ward 4 committee and DCDP to host community listening session June 9

Times Report

Crookston’s Ward 4 committee and the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership will host an input and listening session for downtown business owners, downtown residents, all residents of Ward 4 and the Crookston community on Wednesday, June 9 from 5-6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

“All are invited to participate and comment on concerning questions of rescission and dissolving the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority, the need for a Housing and Development authority to function in the City of Crookston, and the Authorizing and creating a Community Development Department,” said a media release.

Hard copies of the Crookston Community Survey recently released by the city will be available to attendees or it can be accessed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofCrookston. The deadline to fill out the survey is June 9.

Those attending the session at Trinity can enter the church from the east parking lot door.