Ward 1 Crookston City Council Member Jerde hosting 2 upcoming chats

Submitted by Kristie Jerde

Crookston Times

Greetings Ward 1 Residents of the City of Crookston:

As many of you may know, the council has approved the public hearing for the proposed reorganization of city departments.

The proposed reorganization is a means to eliminate duplication of cost for services, provide greater efficiency, cost saving, transparency and streamlining of processes. WIth this proposal, comes difficult decisions including the dissolution of CHEDA and the creation of a separate Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) as well as Community Development Department under the city. One of the goals of this proposal is to provide a seamless transition without disrupting services.

I encourage everyone to attend the next city council meeting and share your thoughts (Monday, June 14 at 7pm). If you cannot attend the council meeting, please consider sharing your thoughts at one of the two listening sessions I am hosting in our ward (June 1st 6-7pm at Landslide Park and June 8th 6-7pm at Castle Park). I believe it is important that we go out into the community to listen and not rely on hearsay.

I know there is no ideal time for everyone, so if you cannot make it but would like to talk, please feel free to call, text or email me at 280-7578 or kjerde@crookston.mn.us..

Everyone is welcome (including non-ward 1 residents).