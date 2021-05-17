City Council Notes: Crookston Baseball Association donates $10,000

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Some quick but noteworthy updates from the most recent Crookston City Council meeting:

• The council accepted a $10,000 donation from the Crookston Baseball Association. The money will be invested in City Parks & Recreation summer youth baseball programming, and at the end of the season the City will provide a report to the CBA on how the money was spent, how summer youth baseball went, and plans for the 2022 summer youth baseball season.

• Ward 4 Council Member Don Cavalier told the council that the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is still looking for and/or interviewing candidates for the Chamber executive director position.

• Parks & Recreation Director Scott Riopelle reported that work has commenced on the improved canoe access point on the Red Lake River at the Gentilly Bridge on Polk County Highway 11 east of Crookston.

The project is being funded by a grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to the Red Lake River Corridor Group, of which the City of Crookston is a member. The project will result in an enhanced and safer access to the river near the bridge, with some parking added.

• Parks & Recreation Supervisor Scott Butt reported that the fishing pier has been placed in Central Park, and the hope is to get a couple more fishing piers put in place by week’s end.