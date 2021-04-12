Rep. Kiel introduces legislation for expanded soybean transporting

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

District 1B State Representative Deb Kiel (R-Crookston) in her most recent update from the Capitol in St. Paul, noted that she’d introduced legislation that was included in the omnibus bill to allow for more than 100,000 pounds of soy meal to be carried on certain Minnesota highways that extend to the North Dakota border.

Her legislation is tied to the Epitome Energy’s proposed development involving the construction of a large soybean crush and biodiesel facility on Crookston’s southern edge.

“This policy would help expand markets for our soybean growers and help our local economy as a result,” Kiel said in her update. “Our area is a huge soybean producer, especially Polk County, which is the largest soybean grower in Minnesota.”

Epitome Energy founder/CEO Dennis Egan, who provided an update on the proposed development at a recent CHEDA Board of Directors meeting, noted in that update the support of the area’s legislative contingent in St. Paul, and that it was his understanding that legislation similar to what Kiel has proposed would be introduced.