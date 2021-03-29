Palm: Live-stream capability should be ready by council's April 12 meeting

Mike Christopherson

City of Crookston Information Technology Director Chad Palm says that if things keep tracking in the right direction, the city council’s first council meeting in April, on April 12, will be live-streamed for the public to view.

The transition to the new technology was already apparent in the council chambers at the council’s March 22 meeting. Several cameras had been mounted in the ceiling by HB Sound & Light and as council members or Mayor Dale Stainbrook or City Administrator Amy Finch spoke, Palm, sitting in a rear corner of the chambers, controlled the cameras by panning left or right or zooming in and out. Meanwhile, the images were projected on two opposite walls in the chambers.

Palm said performance should improve once a laptop he has ordered that will do the “heavy lifting” on the live-streaming arrives.

The meetings will be live-streamed simultaneously on YouTube and Facebook. Asked if the live-stream will be available on local channel 3 as well, Palm said right now the audio and video can be shown after the fact on channel 3, but modifications would need to be made in order to broadcast live council meetings on the channel.