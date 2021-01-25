Jan. 29 is the deadline to apply for Polk County cities to apply for $622K in grants

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

A committee has been formed and, with a Jan. 29 deadline for local and area businesses adversely impacted by pandemic restrictions to seek relief via $200,000 in “Resiliency Grant” funding for Crookston, the committee will sit down the first week of February to go through the applications.

The committee will feature a mix of Crookston City Council and CHEDA Board members, along with City Administrator Amy Finch and CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth.

Applications and other Resiliency Grant information can be found on the City, CHEDA and Polk County websites.

In this second wave of relief funding, on the heels of the federal CARES Act program, the State of Minnesota allocated $250 million, and, of that, Polk County was allotted $622,000. Of that, Crookston and East Grand Forks each received $200,000, Fosston received $120,000, and $100,000 will be targeted for business and non-profit relief in the county’s smaller, rural towns. The local committee will also receive and consider grant applications from towns in Crookston’s quadrant of Polk County, including Fertile, Climax and Gentilly.

The committee will forward its grant recommendations onto the Polk County Board, which previously passed a resolution stipulating that all of the funds must be awarded by March 15.