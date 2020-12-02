MN Legislature: Johnson to chair newly formed Committee on Redistricting

Times Report

Crookston Times

Minnesota Senate Republicans have announced the committee structure and chairs for the 2021 session. District 1 State Sen. Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) will serve as the chair of the newly formed Committee on Redistricting when the 92nd legislative session begins in January.

"I am eager to serve as the chair of the Redistricting Committee. This opportunity only comes along once every decade and sets the table for the next ten years of policy by drawing the district boundaries in Minnesota to better reflect the changing populations within Minnesota," Johnson said. "As chair of the committee, I look forward to working for fair representation across our state. Regardless of where you live - Twin Cities, East Grand Forks, Pipestone, Winona, or anywhere else in Minnesota - Minnesotans need to know their voice is heard."