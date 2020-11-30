CPD needs new rooftop HVAC unit

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

The City of Crookston has to dip into its Municipal Land and Buildings Fund to replace the rooftop HVAC unit at the Crookston Police Department on West Robert Street for a little more than $17,000. Two firms submitted cost proposals to the City and the city council has agreed to go forward with the project.

CPD Chief Paul Biermaier says the project has been on the department’s capital improvement list for several years, but it’s been continually pushed back as other projects have been deemed more necessary. But during the annual inspection of the unit earlier this fall, Biermaier says it was clear that the replacement can’t be put off any longer.

As part of the project, the circulating pumps that help the two boilers that service another part of the building are failing and will be replaced as well.

Biermaier says he believes the rooftop HVAC unit is around 27 years old, and that the circulating pumps are original to the building, dating back to 1956.

Asked if this could be an opportunity to convert the building’s HVAC system to forced air, Biermaier said the layout and infrastructure of the building makes it impossible to get forced air to certain spots.