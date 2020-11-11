MN Legislature: Sen. Mark Johnson appointed to leader spot

Times Report

Crookston Times

District 1 State Sen. Mark Johnson, an East Grand Forks Republican who was elected to a second term on Nov. 3, has been appointed to a leadership position in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate. Johnson’s office announcd that will serve as Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate Republican Caucus.

"I am honored to have earned the confidence of Senate District 1 voters during my last term and the opportunity to go back to serve another," Johnson said. "Minnesota faces several significant challenges over the next biennium, such as the projected multibillion-dollar budget deficit, COVID-19, and election integrity. As Deputy Leader, I will have a larger role in reforming government and setting policy in this state to better reflect our values and interests as Minnesotans. I believe we have a responsibility to ensure that our state remains the best place to live, work, and play in this nation."