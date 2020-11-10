Ways & Means Committee will wait to set 2021 levy

The Crookston City Council Ways & Means Committee opted Monday night to wait another two weeks on setting the levy until they see the numbers from Polk County before giving their final recommendation. City Finance Director Angel Weasner told the committee she was able to do some “shifting” of LGA (local government aid) money and removed the city’s contribution of $10,000 for the Small Business Development Center to get the levy down from 6% to 5%, where the council wanted, and would be reaching out again about the county’s tax capacity.

One budget item still earmarked for 2021 was $25,000 for potential marketing of the city and, after an inquiry by Ward 1 council member Jake Fee, it was suggested the funds could also be allocated towards a special project such as a proposal by the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership if the council desired. Weasner said the money “isn’t specific right now” and “doesn’t have to be (used by) the Chamber”, referring to Chamber director Terri Heggie’s recent proposal. After Heggie’s proposal, several council members suggested marketing reimbursements could be considered on an invoice only basis implying they’d like to see where the money would be going or possibly opening it up to bids.

Later, Fee suggested the levy could be lowered to 4% should they decide to remove the marketing money.

The Truth in Taxation hearing is set for December 14 where the final levy will be set.