City poised to buy livestreaming equipment

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

With better communication and increased transparency continuing to be at or at least near the top of their priority list, the Crookston City Council is poised to purchase equipment that will make it possible to provide a video livestream of meetings in the city hall council chambers.

The council at a special Ways & Means Committee meeting Monday evening is expected to approve the purchase of the audio-visual equipment and installation from HB Sound & Light of Grand Forks for approximately $22,400. Similar to when the council approved a purchase of audio-visual equipment last month to make livestreamed meetings possible in the community meeting room at Valley Technology Park, the money will come from the federal CARES Act allocation to the City.

The special meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Online improvements

With a lack of useful and/or updated City information being readily available to the public becoming a campaign issue among candidates for city council, new City Administrator Amy Finch, at her first council meeting last week, noted that efforts are underway to remedy the situation.

Meeting agendas are now being posted on the City website and being shared to the City’s Facebook page, she said.

The meeting agenda for last week’s council meeting reached 1,200 people prior to the meeting, Finch noted, adding that 83 people actually viewed the agenda.

“It’s a good start,” she said. “It was kind of a cold opening.”