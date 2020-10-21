Mayor for a Day: What would our cities look like if kids were in charge?

Submitted

Crookston Times

With the League of Minnesota Cities annual Mayor for a Day essay contest, Minnesota students currently in the fourth, fifth, or six grade have an opportunity to write about what they would do if they were in charge of a city.

Entries must be emailed or postmarked by Dec. 7. Three winners will be chosen and awarded $100 each, and will have their essays published in Minnesota Cities magazine. Winners only will be notified in early January.

This school year is a unique one — with some students going to school in person, some attending school virtually, and some a combination of the two. If you’re a parent or teacher, this essay contest could fit well into a social studies unit or be a nice extracurricular option!

For more information and an entry form, visit https://www.lmc.org/about/mayor-for-a-day-essay-contest/.

The page also includes a link to a document for students that explains the typical job duties of a mayor.