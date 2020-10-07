2020 Election: Times to kick off candidate profiles next week

Times Report

Beginning Oct. 12 in the Crookston Times, both online and in print, profiles of candidates running for local city council and school board races, as well as Polk County commissioner and state legislature will be featured in profiles delivered in a Q & A format.

On the council, the seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 as well as one of the at-large seats are up for election. Times Managing Editor Mike Christopherson is profiling the challengers and Assistant Editor Jess Bengtson is profiling the incumbents.

There are three school board seats up for election, and Christopherson is profiling the three incumbents and two challengers.

Bengtson is profiling all of the county board incumbents and challengers, as well as the incumbents and challengers in District 1 and District 1B for the Minnesota Legislature.