Crookston Rotary Club celebrates 100 years

Crookston Rotary Club celebrated 100 years of service at a special meeting with the Crookston Lions Club and Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s Club as guests on February 23, 2022 at the Crookston Inn. It was that date exactly 100 years ago that the Crookston Rotary Club was formed.

CROOKSTON ROTARY CLUB FORMATION

In the fall of 1921, the Grand Forks Noon Rotary Club conceived the idea of organizing a club in Crookston, Minnesota. Several trips were made to Crookston by GF club members Mel C. Bacheller, Tom Moore and Roy Bridgeman, and they worked closely with Crookston automobile dealer Hugh Terrence who is given credit for the formation of the Crookston Rotary Club. The organization then became reality on February 23, 1922. Later, the club was presented its charter (#1103) by Roy Bridgeman on March 1, 1922.

Crookston Rotary Club charter members included Otto J. Eickhof (contractor), A.R. "Dick" Robert (grocerer - Rotary's first secretary), Sam Erickson (banking), Tom Spence (dentist), Gilbert Hage (savings and loan), Hugh Terrence (auto dealer - Rotary's first president), Charles Hiller (theatre), Charles Manthe (railroad), Clarence Jacobson (men's clothing), Art Elliot (creamery), Frank C. Miller (farm produce), Henry Femrite (farm loans), Fred Hibbard (minister), Wm. A. Nebelung (jeweler), Harry Hitchcock (dry goods), George H. Sandberg (education - Rotary's first vice president), Bert Spring (Rotary's first treasurer), William Kirkwood (lawyer), Ike Thompson (grocery wholesale), William McKenzie (Crookston Times newspaper) and Bert Zealand (Chamber of Commerce.)