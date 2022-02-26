United Way Jail and Bail fundraiser March 1-15

United Way of Crookston

United Way of Crookston is getting ready to throw a lot of local superstars in jail for a good cause! If you are a follower of the United Way of Crookston’s social media, you have seen a series of “mugshots” and posts about bail money. Here’s what’s going on, it’s not a crime wave, but a way to give.

The United Way found more than 50 people in our community willing to go to virtual jail for two weeks, March 1st-15th to raise money for the 20+ agencies the United Way of Crookston helps to fund. They will be sharing a link to their “bail” page on the United Way’s fundraising site to reach their bail goal and get out of their virtual cell.

The whole community is invited to join in this online event by throwing themselves into virtual jail and raise their own bail money for the United Way. If you visit https://e.givesmart.com/s/:-jEqsVzYFn-/e/pyO/ and click “I WANT TO GO TO JAIL” you can create your page with a few clicks and start working on raising your bail money. Send your link to friends, family, workmates or post it in your friend group pages on Facebook, your page will go live soon after you create it and you will be ready to get out of jail.