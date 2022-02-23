Northwest Minnesota Foundation accepting applications for child care economic development

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) is seeking grant applications from those currently working to create quality child care solutions and/or building capacity for child care in Northwest Minnesota.

Applicants must be local government agencies, tribal entities, or nonprofits organizations (501c3); for-profit entities are not eligible. Applicants must serve populations in the following: Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Red Lake Nation, Roseau County, or White Earth Nation.

Funding may be used for child care business start-up or expansion, training, direct subsidies or incentives to retain employees, facility modifications or improvements required for licensing, and assistance with licensing and other regulatory requirements.

A total of $224,000 is available. Eligible applicants with projects already in process will take priority. This funding is a one-time, non-renewable opportunity, and the grant timeline ends December 30, 2022.

To apply, a Letter of Intent must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 27. Letters of intent can be submitted on at: https://form.jotform.com/NMF1986/nmf-grants-intent-to-apply

A detailed Request for Proposals can be found online at www.nwmf.org by clicking on “Open Grant Rounds”. Questions should be directed to Missy Okeson, missyo@nwmf.org