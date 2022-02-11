American Crystal Sugar Company awards Benedictine Crookston $5K for Giving Hearts Day

American Crystal Sugar Company

Benedictine Living Community – Crookston (formally known as Villa St. Vincent/ The SUMMIT) participated in Giving Hearts Day on February 10, 2022 and to show their support of the care and services that BLC – Crookston provides to the population of our community and region, American Crystal Sugar proudly awarded Benedictine Living Community – Crookston Foundation a check for $5,000.

“This very generous gift from American Crystal is so appreciated...and so timely!" said Cindy Hulst, BLC – Crookston’s Foundation Development Director. "It helps us with the required Giving Hearts Day local challenge/local match obligation. And more importantly, it will facilitate the purchase of much needed new beds/mattresses in Skilled Nursing Care and new mailboxes in Assisted Living. Thank you, American Crystal Sugar.”

BLC – Crookston is a non-profit health care facility owned and operated by Benedictine. Primary clientele served are people of the Crookston community and surrounding area. BLC – Crookston is able to care for 80 extended stay skilled nursing residents, 20 short term care and rehabilitation residents, 24 memory care residents, 53+ assisted living tenants and 20+ home care recipients.

"With the impacts and strains of COVID on the BLC budget, this grant money will help to make the lives of their residents and tenants more comfortable and safer," said American Crystal Sugar Company. "Thank you Benedictine Living Community – Crookston for all you do for this community."