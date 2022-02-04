Giving Hearts Day participants in Crookston

Times Report

Crookston Times

There are six agencies in Crookston participating in Giving Hearts Day 2022 on February 10 including Benedictine Living Community - Crookston (Villa/Summit), Care and Share of Crookston, Cathedral Elementary School, Dakota Medical Foundation - Allan & Judy Dragseth Family Fund, Dakota Medical Foundation - Lenertz Family Health Fund and RiverView Foundation. Pre-giving is now available or donations can be made on February 10 on the Giving Hearts website https://givingheartsday.org/

Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour fundraising event for charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Since the first event in 2008, generous donors have given more than $112 million, 100% of which goes directly to participating charities.

BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY - CROOKSTON

This year Benedictine Living Community - Crookston is excited to be participating in Giving Hearts Day at four Benedictine Living communities including Crookston, Dickinson, LaMoure and Wahpeton.

"Your support will impact the greatest needs of the residents and tenants at one of these participating Benedictine Living Communities," said BLC - Crookston.

To schedule your gift, on or before February 8, go to GivingHeartsDay.org and click "donate." Search for your Benedictine Living Community. Enter your donation amount and "add to cart". When ready, click "check out" and make sure that "Pay on Giving Hearts Day, February 10, 2022" is checked upon your cart review. Your gift won’t process until Feb. 10.

Mail or drop off a check to your Benedictine Living Community, dated February 10 and note “Giving Hearts Day” in the memo line.

"With a gift to the Benedictine Foundation, you CAN create a lasting legacy. Help us serve the underserved and all those in need."

RIVERVIEW FOUNDATION

The RiverView Foundation is again gearing up for Giving Hearts Day, one of the organization’s most significant annual events. Giving Hearts Day 2022 is Feb. 10.

This year marks the 15th year of the 24-hour fundraiser for non-profits. RiverView has participated in the event since the beginning. Many projects, programs, and funds exist because of Giving Hearts Day. Donations and gifts given in memory or honor of loved ones have been used to purchase essential equipment to keep our community healthy.

The Foundation Board has determined that undesignated 2022 Giving Hearts Day contributions will go toward the following two equipment needs in RiverView’s Emergency Room, with an estimated cost of $125,000:

• An automated medication dispensing system that safely stores and quickly releases medication with proper physician orders. This system will provide necessary medications to treat patients in the Emergency Room 24 hours a day, regardless of the physical presence of a pharmacist.

• A portable ultrasound machine specific to the rapid assessment of heart and abdominal injury of trauma patients. Called a FAST (Fast Assessment Sonography for Trauma) exam, Emergency Room physicians perform this screening exam on admission without the delay of calling in an ultrasound technician.

The Dakota Medical Foundation (DMF), Impact Foundation, and Alex Stern Family Foundation host Giving Hearts Day. On Feb. 10, DMF and other generous donors will provide significant match contributions to the RiverView Foundation up to $50,000 to stretch donations even further to make the maximum impact.

The match funding is only available on Thursday, Feb. 10 (12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.). Donations must be made online with a link available that day at riverviewhealth.org or through the Foundation office.

If you do not want to wait until Feb. 10 to make your donation, you can schedule your gift ahead of the big day by going to https://app.givingheartsday.org/#/charity/106. When you check out, the default for the date of the gift should be checked for Feb. 10.