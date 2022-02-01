NW MN Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Northwest Minnesota Foundation

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) is happy to announce the opening of their scholarship round starting February 1, 2022.

NMF believes that the community members who will have the most impact in our communities are young learners who are prepared for success. We believe that students must take advantage of all educational opportunities presented to them. That is why NMF has over 110 scholarship opportunities available to students in northwest Minnesota. Most of the scholarships are for high school seniors living within the 12-county region. However, there are also opportunities for nontraditional students or college-enrolled students.

Applications are completed through the NMF website at www.nwmf.org by clicking on “scholarships” at the top of the homepage. You will be required to create an online account and take the eligibility quiz to begin the application process. From there, the online application will provide you with a list of the scholarships you are eligible to apply for, based on your answers from the eligibility quiz.

Scholarship awards range from $500 to $4,000. There is a variety of scholarships available, including those for students in specific districts and extracurriculars, and for those with specific intended majors or interests, just to name a few.

The deadline to apply for most of the scholarships is April 15, 2022.

If you are interested in learning about how you can establish a scholarship fund at Northwest Minnesota Foundation or to support one of our existing scholarship funds, please visit www.nwmf.org.