Council Ways & Means Committee discusses services to Golden Link, city policies

The City Council Ways & Means Committee discussed the Golden Link Senior Center and using city resources for public purpose during their meeting this week, and heard that, according to state statute, they were allowed to appropriate money to support facilities but not provide in-kind services. The Golden Link, which falls under nonprofit Crookston Area Senior Association (CASA), Inc., receives an annual stipend from the city and has also received snow removal and garbage collection from the city which allegedly violates the city's own policies.

"Minnesota statute specifically addresses community centers and says a home-rule charter city, which we are, may appropriate money to support facilities and that may be done for private not-for-profit senior citizens centers," City Attorney Corky Reynolds stated. "Minnesota law statute says appropriate money, not provide in-kind services, not make exceptions to the rules."

City Administrator Amy Finch told the committee that she wasn't sure how long they've been providing in-kind services for the Golden Link, but assumed it was a City Council decision to provide levied dollars to support the operation of the senior center. At-Large Council member Wayne Melbye, who appeared via Zoom, said he recalled the stipend to the Link started years back when they were trying to get the arena and people asked what they were doing for seniors.

"They are a 501c3, they're nonprofit; it's not privately owned, to a point it is, but it's owned more like a community type thing; nobody (not one person) owns it," he explained.

Melbye, who is the Council liaison for the Golden Link, then detailed what the Link had netted for profit last year which reportedly only amounted to approximately $600-$700 for their restaurant.

"For voters or constituents, I certainly would rather be on this side of saying let's keep it rather than being on the other side of saying let's charge the seniors for those two services," Melbye added.

Ward 1 City Council member Kristie Jerde said she doesn't disagree with Melbye, or Ward 2's Steve Erickson and At-Large Council Member Tom Vedbraaten who also spoke up in favor of keeping the services, but felt they need to align with policies and she hoped for more clarification on how the Golden Link's funds were being utilized.

"I'm curious of how this aligns and if there's other ways for us to meet the end goal of supporting our seniors in our community but also making sure that either we're changing our policies and our ordinances or that we're making sure that whatever we're doing to support the senior center is in aligning with what we currently have," Jerde spelled out.

The topic on the agenda may have partially stemmed from pressure Public Works Director Brandon Carlson said his department was getting when it came to snow removal. Carlson told the committee he's not suggesting they shouldn't support the senior citizens center but it makes it hard for him to do his job and to make exceptions for certain entities and not others.

Erickson recommended they sit down with the Link and get bids for the services they need, and potentially look at adjusting the stipend. Melbye added that he has spoke with Golden Link board president Rand Hughes and they were willing to come in front of the City Council to discuss the matter.