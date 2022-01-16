Crookston Visitors Bureau holds annual meeting, provides annual report to City Council

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Visitors Bureau recently held their annual meeting and elected officers for 2022 as well as officially approving the hire of new Tourism Coordinator Cathy LaJesse. CVB's newly elected chair, Cory Dallager, who manages and co-owns AmericInn in Crookston, provided the CVB's annual report to the City Council at the Council's last meeting which included their first year of accomplishments after becoming a standalone nonprofit.

CVB's 2021 accomplishments included:

• Production, printing and distribution of 10,000 visitors guides to other visitors centers in the tri-state area along with copies at the Crookston Area Chamber office and Crookston Public Library, plus at events such as Ox Cart Days and Polk County Fair, and at youth sports tournaments

• Created professional "visitors centers" to house their visitors guides and other tourism info at all four hotels, City Hall, Crookston Sports Center and University of Minnesota Crookston Welcome Center

• Created and continue to maintain their new website www.crookstoncvb.com which is also shared on the city's website

• Created and distributed QR codes and stickers that feature where dine and shop in Crookston

• Updated and distributed new City of Crookston maps and trail maps

• Led the effort toward new "Welcome to Crookston" signs for the city plus renovated and relocated one of the old Welcome signs to downtown

• Assembled and distributed welcome bags to pipeline workers who stayed at local hotels along with welcome bags to youth hockey tournament participants

• Created a monthly tracking system for the hotels to see what brings guests to Crookston

• Approved $7,000 worth of marketing grants to events with overnight stays

The CVB also formed many partnerships in their first year with other organizations like Riverland and Pine to Prairie international birding trail, with the Crookston Chamber and Downtown Crookston Development Partnership to bring back the beautification committee, with the Chamber/DCDP and local realtors to bring back the Welcome Home Crookston program, with local print and design businesses to create banners, flyers, images, logos and more, and with local and regional media to create ads in the newspaper, on the radio, on television and on multiple social media platforms.