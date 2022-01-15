American Crystal Sugar grants Golden Link Senior Center with $5K

Times Report with info from American Crystal Sugar Company

Crookston Times

American Crystal Sugar recently awarded the Crookston Area Seniors Association, also known as the Golden Link Senior Center, a check for $5,000 to help with the purchase of a new walk-in refrigerator/freezer to accommodate their growing food service.

The Golden Link is a licensed restaurant and provides nutritious, affordable meals for seniors as well as all residents of the Crookston and surrounding communities Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They have expanded their meal service to include more selections and a breakfast menu. They also have daily customers who say this is their main and only meal of the day. To keep the food costs down they order food in bulk and their current food storage is a "mismatch" of freezers and refrigerators, some residential and some commercial, that is inadequate and costly to run and maintain. Their new walk-in refrigerator/freezer will be more cost effective and more functional.

American Crystal says they're happy to partner with Crookston Area Seniors Association, The Golden Link Senior Center, "to help them purchase this very much needed new refrigerator/freezer."

"The Golden Link has been raising funds for a refrigerator/freezer for quite some time and with the grant from American Crystal Sugar they are closer to being finally able to purchase this much needed walk-in refrigerator/freezer," American Crystal explained.

"This will allow them to provide additional service to Crookston and the surrounding communities," they added. "Stop down and try their very tasty meals and especially their rolls on Friday."

The Seniors Association and Center’s Mission is: "To provide a place for adults 55+ to gather, be inspired and enjoy life," and their Vision Statement is: "Golden Link Senior Center will be a welcoming non-profit organization. A place to encourage socialization, entertainment, educations, and healthy living. It is a place to enhance life’s potentials with dignity, independence, and enjoyment of life. Connecting members to the community through volunteerism and service."