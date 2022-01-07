Golden Link Senior Center debuts new website, online newsletters

The Golden Link Senior Center recently debuted their new website www.goldenlinkseniorcenter.com with information on hours of operation, upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, donation options and contact info. They have also uploaded an electronic version of their monthly newsletter with even more information available to their members and visitors.

The Golden Link is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. plus they're open Thursday evenings for a meal (returning in March) and on special occasions. Breakfast is served daily from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and lunch with dine-in or carry-out from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Frequently scheduled events at the Link include: Guitar Lessons on Mondays at 10:30 a.m., Sit/Stand/Dance class on Mondays at 2 p.m., Pinochle on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., Recycled Cards the second and fourth Tuesdays at 1 p.m., SAIL exercise class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:30 p.m., Debby's Canasta the second Tuesday at 6 p.m., Men's Cards on Wednesdays at 8 a.m., Crafter's Corner the first and third Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m., Experienced Cribbage on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Bridge the second and fourth Wednesdays at 1 p.m. plus the first Thursday at 12:30 p.m., Smear on Thursdays at 1 p.m., Beginning Cribbage on Thursdays at 1 p.m. and more. Special events like the free movie that will be held on January 19 at 1:30 p.m., Reflexology the first Thursday of each month, Foot Care the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, plus monthly club and organization meetings also fill the schedule.

Golden Link staff and board members include manager Corrine Doyea, waitress/janitor Chelsea Olson, cook and board treasurer Shirley Nielsen, board president Rand Hughes, board vice president Tammy Parkin, and board secretary Kathy Goodyke.

To learn more about the Golden Link, call 281-3072.