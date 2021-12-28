Crookston Visitors Bureau hires Tourism Coordinator

Cathy LaJesse has been hired as the new Tourism Coordinator of the Crookston Visitors Bureau with a start time of January 2022. LaJesse said she's excited to get things rolling and, after looking at the annual calendar of events, has some ideas of how to make events bigger and attract more overnight visitors.

Cathy is originally from Crookston, has been back for 13 years, and frequents the outdoors.

"My hobbies include biking, whether it's gravel bike, road bike, fat tire bike, anything with biking," LaJesse explained. "I also love to kayak down the river and, as somebody that does like to kayak, I have some ideas for that as well."

"I do like the new spot on Highway 2, it’s perfect," she added. "I've taken kids from Cathedral out there and the ride left the kids enough time to still do their evening stuff; they loved it."

LaJesse said she also likes to cross country ski, still does some running and she golfs at Minakwa quite often, plus she likes camping.

CROOKSTON VISITORS BUREAU

The Crookston Visitors Bureau started over as its own nonprofit in late 2020 and has had a busy year with new visitors guides, new website, new visitors centers around the community, welcome bags at tournaments and events, and for pipeline workers; a QR code that features dining and shopping, new city maps and trail maps, and led the effort to get new "Welcome to Crookston" signs on the north and south ends of town. They dispersed their first marketing grants in 2021 with grants to the Ox Cart Days summer festival, Go Kart Races, upcoming Dart Divas tournament and upcoming Ice Buster Daze events.

The CVB also renewed partnerships with the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Crookston Development Partnership to help reinvigorate the Welcome Home Crookston program and Beautification Committee.

They've been featured in newspapers, on the radio, on television and on billboards.

To learn more about the CVB, visit www.crookstoncvb.com