Tri-Valley Transportation closures for the holidays

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council

Tri-Valley Transportation Programs will be closed on Friday, December 24, Saturday, December 25, Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Transit locations include Crookston. Thief River Falls, Bagley, and Mahnomen. For more information on T.H.E. Bus schedules and hours of operation, please visit www.tvoc.org/services/transportation/t-h-e-bus-schedule or call 800-201-3432.

T.H.E. Bus is a curb to curb service and provides public transportation services to the general public in eight Minnesota counties, Polk, Red Lake, Norman, Marshall, Kittson, Pennington, Mahnomen, and Clearwater. Buses run through these counties on various days with various destinations. Our public transit buses are available with no age limits or income guidelines.

*Note: All Tri-Valley offices will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31.

