Crookston Toys for Tots donations Week 2

Times Report

Crookston Times

The 2021 Crookston Toys for Tots program is underway with donations now accepted at the Crookston Water Department inside City Hall. Crookston firefighters and Auxiliary members shop for the toys, volunteers wrap the gifts at the Golden Link Senior Center, and firefighters and their helpers deliver the toys on Christmas Eve to children in need.

Donations received as of Friday, December 10:

GFWC Woman's Club - $25.00

Donald Mjoen - $25.00

Sisters in Spirit - $50.00

Kathy & Bob Altringer - $100.00

Rich & Carrie Clauson - $100.00

Henry & Colleen Elbinger - $100.00

Margaret Bryn - $25.00

Wayne & Kathy Wagner - $30.00

BS Proulx - $100.00

Chuck & Vicki Henre - $100.00

BTN Farms - Bruce & Tamera Newhouse - $200.00

Wendell & Penny Johnson - $100.00

Laurie & Ranse Awender - $50.00

Crookston Rotary - $50.00

Michael & Krista Proulx - $50.00

John & Rosemary Tucker - $100.00

Mary Tuseth - $25.00

In Memory of Bill Hulst - $100.00

Kari & Tim Moe - $20.00

Gasper Air Spray - Mike & Connie Gasper - $100.00