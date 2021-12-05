Humane Society of Polk County receives Petco grant after 'Love Stories' submission

Times Report

Crookston Times

A local pet adopter’s heartwarming story about how his adopted dog has changed his life has earned the Humane Society of Polk County a lifesaving grant award from Petco Love. Timothy Menard’s story was selected as one of 100 national winners from thousands of submissions, and, in a special celebration, Petco Love will surprise the Humane Society of Polk County with a grant award at a TBD date and time at the Grand Forks Petco store. The original award date of December 5 was postponed due to the weather.

Menard also received BOBS from Skechers shoes and a Petco shopping spree to spoil his beloved pet.

Menard's winning story, "Adopted Dog Inspires Dad to Live in the Moment and Enjoy the Ride", is about Tim's dog, Chico, who he adopted during the pandemic to help cope with anxiety and uncertainty. Then, when Tim retired, Chico inspired a leisurely road trip - with plenty of time to slow down, experience joy, and appreciate every moment.

Menard's full story can be found here: https://petcolove.org/love-story/chico/

"These powerful Love Stories reflect the importance of pets in our lives. Whether the best or worst of times, the love of pets can change everything,” said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. "Reading these touching tales strengthens our resolve to create a world where every shelter pet finds a loving family, and no pet is unnecessarily euthanized. This year, we are proud to award more than $1 million to further empower lifesaving organizations, like the Humane Society of Polk County, that work tirelessly to save pet lives."

“We are honored to be a recipient of a Petco Love Stories grant award,” said Diane Christianson, Board President at The Humane Society of Polk County, Inc. “This grant will enable us to make improvements to our dog kennels and create outdoor fenced areas to enhance the care we provide for the animals.”

Since 2013, more than 20,000 adopters have shared how their pets have changed their lives in the annual campaign, with Petco Love granting nearly $7 million to the hardworking animal welfare organizations making these adoption matches possible. For more, visit petcolove.org/lovestories.

About the Humane Society of Polk County

The Humane Society of Polk County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We were chartered in 1972, and the original Sage Road shelter was built in 1980. As of June 2015, our staff of thirteen employees operates out of our new shelter, which is located just around the corner at 3195 Dundee Road. Learn more at https://www.humanesocietyofpolkcounty.org/.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.