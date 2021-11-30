United Way online auction fundraiser December 6-10

United Way of Crookston's online auction will soon be live for bidders to have a chance at winning over 60 items donated from local businesses and residents. Online bidding starts at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 6 and runs through December 10 until 8 p.m. at unitedway21.givesmart.com

Items like a local dining gift card bundle, box of fresh produce every month for a year, private party at the Grand Theatre with free concessions, handmade items from Crookston High School trades students, and several art and photography pieces are up for grabs.

United Way Executive Director Libby Boucher told the Times that many of the items are not just single items, they're packages put together by the donors themselves or by board members who sought out donations, and added "there's legitimately something for everyone."

"The generosity of Crookston businesses and citizens has been stunning," said Boucher. "We love our community."

"Now, more than ever, LIVE UNITED," she stressed.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward local programs and agencies such as the Care and Share, Hospice of the Red River Valley, Eat United, Polk County DAC, and more.