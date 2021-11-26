Salvation Army bell-ringing volunteers needed this season

Times Report

Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign has begun and the Polk County chapter is looking for volunteers to help ring bells and raise money for the organization. Volunteers are able to ring bells Monday through Saturday any time from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside Walmart in Crookston.

The campaign is the chapter's most vital fundraiser accounting for nearly 75% of its annual fund-raising totals. Salvation Army continues to offer assistance for fire victims, visitations to the nursing homes, food certificates for those in need, gas vouchers for emergency travel, toys for less fortunate children, and back-to-school supplies.

Volunteers who would like to help with bell-ringing should call Margee Keller at 218-349-4566.