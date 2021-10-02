United Way Soup and Chili fundraiser changed to drive-up event at the Crookston Inn

Times Report

Crookston Times

After careful consideration and conversations with Polk County Public Health and local healthcare providers, the United Way of Crookston has decided that an in-person event for their Soup and Chili Cook Off is not in the community’s best interest so they will switch gears and have a drive-up event on Tuesday, October 19 at the Crookston Inn.

"With cases rising and vaccination rates low, we can’t, in good conscience, put anyone in our community at risk," United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Boucher said in a media release. "The United Way of Crookston’s mission is to promote education, stability and healthy communities, so we will make sure to do everything we can to keep everyone in our community safe."

The "Drive-Up Dinner Dash" event on October 19 will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and will offer soup, chili with all the fixings, cornbread and a chocolate dessert served car-side. Cost is a $10 donation and freewill offerings will also be accepted.

Check United Way of Crookston’s Facebook page and website for details and further updates.

"Now, more than ever, we live united," Boucher added.

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

The United Way of Crookston's annual fundraising campaign is also in full swing. Donation packets are being distributed to businesses and letters are in the mail. Interested donors and those wishing for more information can contact the United Way office at 218-281-1715, email exec@unitedwayofcrookston.org, visit their website www.unitedwayofcrookston.org, or send them a message on Facebook.

"Thanks to Libby Boucher and Becky Cymbaluk for their excellent leadership as we begin our 'Now More Than Ever' local fundraising efforts that support vital agencies in the Crookston area," said board chair Nell DeBoer.