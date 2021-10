Times Report

Crookston Times

Grant & Lauren Moe recently hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for Care and Share of Crookston. The lemonade stand was located at the home of their grandparents, John and Jan Vallager (Crookston). Grant and Lauren are the children of Tim and Kari Moe (Crookston).

The money will be used to purchase items for school aged children in need.