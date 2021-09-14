Kiwanis 'A Bag of My Own' project off to a good start with delivery to Social Services

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s have been working on a project called "A Bag of My Own" that provides duffle bags and diaper bags for children coming into foster care and recently made a delivery of donations to Polk County Social Services.

"The community support was incredible," said Kiwanis members. "Megan Starr commented during the delivery that a couple bags would be used that day as children were coming into foster care."

The bags included various items like journals, books, teddy bear, blanket, hair brush/comb, soap, shampoo, a mixture activity books and coloring books. Each bag also contained messages of encouragement from Kiwanis.

Recent cash donations came from Skip Greenberg, Greenberg Realty, Strander Guaranty & Title, and KnuteCo. Strander also donated a box of various items for the bags plus United Valley Bank donated water bottles, and the Golden Link Senior Center donated hand sewn teddy bears for each bag.

If you are interested in providing a donation or items for the bag please contact Diane Seddon, 218-280-6736.