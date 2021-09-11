North Country Food Bank joins Hunger Action Month campaign

Submitted by North Country Food Bank

Crookston Times

North Country Food Bank Joins Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign to Ensure Food Isn’t an Impossible Choice for People Facing Hunger in Northwest and West Central Minnesota.

For Hunger Action Month® this September, North Country Food Bank will join Feeding America and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.

September marks the 14th year Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including North Country Food Bank, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, has organized the annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of Americans must make between food and other basic needs.

“For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It's often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”

During the month of September, people across northwest and west central Minnesota can get involved in the movement by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to ending hunger. “It is so important to get involved and understand how hunger affects our community. Hunger is not somewhere else. It is right here affecting our neighbors, friends and family. And, we all have the power to do something about it to make sure nobody in northwest and west central Minnesota has to wonder how they will put their next meal on the table,” said Susie Novak Boelter, executive director of North Country Food Bank.

Hunger Action Month is a time to mobilize to end hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can take action by visiting www.northcountryfoodbank.org.

About North Country Food Bank, Inc.

One of five food banks in Minnesota, North Country Food Bank is the sole distributor of surplus quality food and non-food products in northwest and west central Minnesota. It serves a 21-county area including Becker, Beltrami, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Otter Tail, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena, and Wilkin counties, and Grand Forks, ND. In addition, North Country serves the Anishinaabe reservations that occupy some of the same geography as these counties. These reservations include White Earth, Red Lake, and Leech Lake. Throughout its service area, North Country provides food and non-food products to its 220 partner agencies (food shelves and other non-profit organizations that address food insecurity) as well as directly to people in need.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.