A Shoe Drive Fundraiser for Care and Share will be held through November 30, 2021. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be accepted.

Local supporters of Care and Share have partnered with a network called Funds2Orgs to organize a Shoe Drive Fundraiser with proceeds going to Care and Share.

"There is no cost, nothing to buy, nothing to sell – simply donate those unwanted and no longer needed shoes," said organizers. "The shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world."

Care and Share will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of shoes collected.

All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small business in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

Proceeds from the sales of the redistributed shoes from Shoe Drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

"We are excited about our shoe drive," added organizers. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to eliminate but not throw away. Please donate them to the Shoe Drive. By doing so, we raise money for Care and Share and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone."

Local business sponsors have containers for collection near the entrance and/or exit of their business. Shoes to be donated, if possible, please tie them together so they stay with their partner. Single shoes will also be accepted for recycling.

If you would like to become a drop-off location for our shoe drive fundraiser organizers will provide the container and signage. And we will pick up the shoes from your location. Thank you for this consideration.

"Many thanks to our sponsors for advertising including KROX Radio and Crookston Times. And thank you to businesses participating as drop off sites."

Shoe Drive drop off sites in Crookston --

• Benedictine Living Community –The Summit

• Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

• Hardware Hank

• Hugos Family Marketplace

• Presbyterian Church

• Riverview Health (front entrance)

In Fertile: Aaron’s Grocery

In Fisher: Cenex station

If you need your donated shoes picked up, please call 218-289-1400 and they will come to you.