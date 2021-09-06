Cove Youth Center receives donation from Moreno grandchildren

Submitted by The Cove

Crookston Times

"Enriqueta Moreno continues to take care of Crookston and our youth"

The Cove Youth Center and the Crookston Youth Foundation would like to extend gratitude and thanks to the grandchildren of Enriqueta Moreno for their generous $1,000 donation. The donation is matched by the foundation’s founder. This money will go to help continue providing a safe harbor for our community’s youth.

Enriqueta Moreno volunteered and worked at the Care and Share of Crookston for 25+ years. Her dedication to service and community was passed down to her grandchildren who would often go with her to volunteer at the homeless shelter. She enjoyed and was proud of her involvement with the Care and Share and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. They reminisce today of helping with the food shelf, cooking meals for residents and community, and hanging out with her there.

Enriqueta had moved to Crookston in 1942 with her parents and seven siblings at the time. Over the years, she worked in several cafes and a grocery store, and spent much of her time helping others in the community her and her family had made home. In 1950, she was married to Cruz Moreno. They had 11 children and she would joke that she had lost count of her grandchildren. She also volunteered at her church, the Mount St. Benedict and was a long-time member of the Cathedral and the Friends Society. She followed in founder Sister Justina Violette’s mission to serve, enjoying meeting new people at the shelter and helping individuals in whatever way she could, whether it was at the Holy Family Shop thrift store, providing food to families at the food shelf, or cooking as she was known to do so well. It was said that she “spiced up the lives of many” and was well known for her tamales.

Enriqueta passed in 2004 at the age of 78 leaving her beloved family and granchildren. In 2020, Enriqueta’s grandchildren founded a scholarship in her memory following her advice to “Take care of yourself. Take care of your children. Help others.” Her legacy continues.