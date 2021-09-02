Northwest Minnesota Foundation seeks applicants for board of directors

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) is now accepting applications from those interested in serving on the NMF Board of Directors. The NMF board is looking to elect new members at its board meeting in November, with newly elected directors starting their four-year terms in December.

NMF invests resources, facilitates collaboration and promotes philanthropy to make the region a better place to live and work. The organization is committed to equity for all in the region and seeks to ensure that all programming and work involving the foundation has been designed to be culturally supportive and effective for all. The vision of the foundation is that Northwest Minnesota will be a place where communities and people work together to foster opportunity, promote philanthropy, and enrich the lives of all residents.

The NMF Board of Directors is comprised of 12 community adults who reside within the 12-county region (Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau) and/or one of the two tribal nations, Red Lake Nation and White Earth Reservation.

NMF encourages applications from all who may be interested from throughout the region. Given its current strategies and board representation, NMF is particularly encouraging people from the following groups to apply:

AGE (40 or younger)

GEOGRAPHY (residents of the following counties/geographic regions: Norman, Kittson, Hubbard, Polk, Beltrami, Red Lake, Pennington, Red Lake Nation, White Earth Reservation)

ETHNICITY and UNDER-REPRESENTED (indigenous persons, persons of color, immigrants/new Americans, LGBTQ, low-income)

SECTOR (banking, health care, manufacturing, nonprofit, low-income serving, arts, early childhood)

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. September 26.

A full position description can be found online at: www.nwmf.org/news/job-openings

Applications can be completed at https://form.jotform.com/212354256533048

