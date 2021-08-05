Kiwanis Club receives donations for 'A Bag of My Own' foster care project

Times Report

Crookston Pioneer 100 Kiwanis members have been raising money for 'A Bag of My Own' foster care duffle project and regional businesses recently stepped up to give it a boost. Strander Guaranty and Title donated personal items to fill the duffle bags and also made a cash donation to purchase other needed items for children in foster care. Greenberg Realty of Grand Forks made a cash donation as well.

If you or your place of business would like to donate to the project, reach out to Kiwanis member Diane Seddon.