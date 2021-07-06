Northwest Minnesota Women's Fund seeking proposals for grants

Times Report

The Northwest Minnesota Women’s Fund is calling for funding proposals for programs and services that benefit women and girls within the 12-county Northwest Minnesota Foundation service area. Counties served by NMF are Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.

Grant Program

The Northwest Minnesota Women’s Fund develops resources and serves as a catalyst for improving the quality of life for women and girls. They envision a region where women and girls reach their full potential and work toward that end through grants, scholarships, education, and recognition programs.

The Women’s Fund will consider grant applications for up to $5,000. To qualify for consideration, applications are due December 31, 2021 and must support the mission and vision of the Women’s Fund.

Priority will be given to applications that support the Women’s Fund goals:

- Developing entrepreneurial and economic opportunities for women

- Supporting programs that lead to a safer environment for women and girls

- Building networks of women in leadership positions throughout the region

- Encouraging and equipping women and girls to achieve their full potential

Grant funds can be used for speakers, educational materials, program delivery expenses, research projects, and for professional development. Grant funds are not available for scholarships (higher education).

Criteria for selection:

- Relationship of the project to Women’s fund mission and goals (as stated above)

- Evidence of grassroots support involving women

- Identified purpose and need for project

- Clear goals and action steps for completing the project

- Description of working relationship(s) with other partner(s) and/or funding sources

- Potential long-term impact of the project

- Evidence of an evaluation plan

Full Grant Application Guidelines can be found on the Northwest Minnesota Foundation website at www.nwmf.org under “Open Grant Rounds”.

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is a public charitable nonprofit community foundation serving 12 northwestern Minnesota counties with a mission to invest resources, facilitate collaboration, and promote philanthropy to make the region a better place to live and work.

Learn more at www.nwmf.org.