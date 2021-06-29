Crookston Chamber Ambassadors visit United Way, Care and Share

Times Report
Crookston Times

The Crookston Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently ventured out into the community to congratulate and recognize two people and nonprofit organizations.  

The first stop was to visit Elizabeth (Libby) Boucher, United Way Executive Director.

In Libby's own words, "Born in St. Paul, moved to Crookston in 1989 to work as an announcer at KROX. I was a manager at Arby’s, ran the offsale at IC Mugg’s, ran Casey’s for over three years and now at the United Way. My family has all worked for non-profits, my mom and all three of my sisters so it’s kind of in the blood!"

The second stop was to visit Care & Share Executi​ve Director, Brian Halos. Brian has been in this position since January of 2020. One of Brian's biggest highlights is that he went through extreme measures and precautions to prevent COVID from spreading at the Care & Share, and reported a number of only two cases during the pandemic.

Pictured back to front to congratulate Brian are: Back: Ryan Wall (American Crystal Sugar/Chamber Board of Directors/United Way Board of Directors), Marley Melbye (Tri-Valley Opportunity Council) Front: Alicia Berhow (Tri-Valley Opportunity Council), Carrie Bergquist (RiverView/Chamber Board of Directors), Brian Halos (Care & Share), Amy Hovey (Altru), Lindsey Erdman (Benedictine Living Community-Crookston).
Pictured left to right: Alicia Berhow (Tri-Valley), Lindsey Erdman (Benedictine Living Community-Crookston), Ryan Wall (American Crystal Sugar/Chamber Board of Directors, United Way Board of Directors), Libby Boucher (United Way Executive Director), Amy Hovey (Altru), Kalie Normandin (LeBlanc Realty), Carrie Bergquist (RiverView/Chamber Board of Directors).