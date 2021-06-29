Crookston Chamber Ambassadors visit United Way, Care and Share

Times Report

The Crookston Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently ventured out into the community to congratulate and recognize two people and nonprofit organizations.

The first stop was to visit Elizabeth (Libby) Boucher, United Way Executive Director.

In Libby's own words, "Born in St. Paul, moved to Crookston in 1989 to work as an announcer at KROX. I was a manager at Arby’s, ran the offsale at IC Mugg’s, ran Casey’s for over three years and now at the United Way. My family has all worked for non-profits, my mom and all three of my sisters so it’s kind of in the blood!"

The second stop was to visit Care & Share Executi​ve Director, Brian Halos. Brian has been in this position since January of 2020. One of Brian's biggest highlights is that he went through extreme measures and precautions to prevent COVID from spreading at the Care & Share, and reported a number of only two cases during the pandemic.